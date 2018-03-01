Real Estate

Luxury Real Estate Promotions
What's New in Real Estate

A Santa Monica Beach Home Inspired by a Superyacht Hits the Market for $22 Million

This dreamy beachside property was modeled after the 145-foot Benetti superyacht Told U So.

READ ARTICLE

Good Grief! Flos’s Snoopy Lamp Turns 50

And the only way to properly celebrate is with this extremely limited edition.

READ ARTICLE

TEFAF Highlights Artwork from 7,000 Years of Human History

During the 2-day preview of the European Fine Art Fair, Robb Report spied a suite of choice works fo...

VIEW SLIDESHOW

A Full-Floor Penthouse in West Hollywood Lists for $58 Million

The 7,000-square-foot residence comes with a 4,000-square-foot rooftop terrace.

READ ARTICLE

Live in a Modern-Day Tree House in Northern California

Hidden among swaying wisteria, this home will take you on a Zen-filled journey—Buddha included. ...

READ ARTICLE

A Hawaii Estate with Two Waterfalls and an Olympic Swimming Pool Is the Picture of Paradise

This picturesque oceanfront estate is on the market for $12.5 million.

READ ARTICLE

A Gorgeous Speaker with Nothing to Hide

Nendo’s latest design for Japanese brand Bunaco is pure genius.

READ ARTICLE

An Inside Look at Some of the Hottest New Residences in Arizona

Mountain Shadows unveils 41 resort condominiums in Paradise Valley.

READ ARTICLE

4 Properties That Just Might Make You Want to Move to the West Coast

From waterfront estates to a redwood retreat, these properties showcase the best of the west. ...

READ ARTICLE

A Chic Apartment at 50 United Nations Plaza Is Perfect Home Base for Globe Trotters

The three-bedroom unit is on the market for $8 million.

READ ARTICLE

4 Homes That Will Make You Fall Head-Over-Heels for France

From Paris to the Côte d’Azur, these homes were built to wow.

READ ARTICLE

Behind the Scenes at TEFAF

Connoisseurs head to Maastricht for the European Fine Art Fair, which opens March 10.

READ ARTICLE

